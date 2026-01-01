Having stains on your furniture is never fun, especially when those stains can be prevented. Instead of getting angry prevent these stains from occurring with a couple of Zazzle’s coasters. Not only will you have a way to keep glasses and cups from marking up your precious tabletops and counters, you can also find amazing designs to make your drink coasters fun. All of the images and artwork you see on our site will be printed on your coasters in full high quality colour, so you will get the full effect of every design. Zazzle is all about offering you as many options as possible and our coasters are no exception. You can find stone coasters made from marble, travertine, sandstone and limestone. If stone isn’t your favourite, you can choose from acrylic, cork or paper options – perfect for parties and celebrations.